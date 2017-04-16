Christ Church Knoxville will host Dr. Andreas Köstenberger, Senior Research Professor of New Testament and Biblical Theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Köstenberger is a prolific author whose writing ministry has resourced the church in many important areas. He has written a major commentary on John's Gospel as well as a biblical theology of John's Gospel and Letters. He is also a significant evangelical voice in the area of family ministry; his God, Marriage, and Family book is

well-known and well-loved. Additionally, he has written on cultural engagement in Truth in a Culture of Doubt: Engaging Skeptical Challenges to the Bible and Truth Matters: Confident Faith in a Confusing World.

Dr. Köstenberger will be speaking about his book The Final Days of Jesus: The Most Important Week of the Most Important Person Who Ever Lived.

This event is a great way to prepare your heart to celebrate our Lord's resurrection on Easter Sunday. It can also be used to introduce non-Christians to the gospel we celebrate at Easter.

Join us for this great event on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 7pm (Easter Week) at Christ Church Knoxville.