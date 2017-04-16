Joy 620 wants to say thank you to our Church Administrative Professionals for all that they do for the churches in our community. And, we want to give you an opportunity to honor YOUR church staff by nominating them for Joy 620’s Church Administrative Professional of the Month.

Winner will receive a gift basket delivered to their office, full of prizes such as:

tickets to Dollywood,

dinner for 2 at Aubrey’s Restaurant

a Reformation Study Bible from Ligonier Ministries

as well as books and CD’s, and gift cards and much, much more!

Click Here to Nominate Someone