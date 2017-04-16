Hey kids… Want to be on the radio?
Hey parents... Want to hear your kids live on the air?
Bob Bell is looking for a junior co-host. If you are selected, you will get to co-host a segment of the Bob Bell Show one morning LIVE in studio! Plus, you will receive some fabulous prizes from Cedar Springs Christian Store for taking part. This is open to all kids of all ages so enter today! To qualify, email us your audio or video recording or just tell us why you want to be a co-host.
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!