National Day of Prayer

For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us... Forgive Us...Heal Us!

Join Bob Bell, on Thursday May 3 from 6-8am, for a special National Day of Prayer edition of The Bob Bell Show.  
He will be broadcasting his show LIVE on location from Grace Baptist Church's community prayer breakfast.

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4pm
April 30, 2017

Hope Community Church
Pastor Adam Holland

 

Fox Toyota in Clinton

Verse of the Day

  • Luke 19:10
    “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.””




