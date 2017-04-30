For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us... Forgive Us...Heal Us!
Join Bob Bell, on Thursday May 3 from 6-8am, for a special National Day of Prayer edition of The Bob Bell Show.
He will be broadcasting his show LIVE on location from Grace Baptist Church's community prayer breakfast.
Hope Community Church
Pastor Adam Holland
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!