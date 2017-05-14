Be listening on Monday for a special edition of the Bob Bell Show.
Bob and Jenny will be broadcasting LIVE from 6-8am from Fox Den County Club for the 26th annual Chick-fil-A FCA Golf Classic. This is one of Knoxville's premier golf tournaments allowing participants to positively impact our community for Christ as the FCA reaches our local athletes and coaches. Special thanks to our Remote sponsors: Mary Parson Caldwell Banker and Consign and Design. Thank you for helping us make East Tennessee Better!!
Join us 6-8am to The Bob Bell Show coming up Monday!
First Farragut United Methodist Church
Pastor Don Thomas
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!