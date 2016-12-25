Wall of Prayer

prayer2Our Wall of Prayer is on weekdays from 6:30AM - 6:45AM with prayer requests and praises left at our 24-hour prayer line. Call our prayer line and let us pray for you. Call 865-322-9759, or submit your request here.

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4pm
December 25th, 2016

West Park Baptist Church
Pastor Sam Polson

 

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy 620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Verse of the Day

  • Luke 2:16-20
    “So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.”
