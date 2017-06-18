Listen to Joy 620 WRJZ every Thursday at 4 PM for I Have A Question with Dr. Todd Hardin. Dr. Todd serves as the Executive Director of Grace Biblical Counseling. Your questions or comments are welcome by calling Dr. Todd live during the show to 865-342-5620. You can always email Dr. Todd by sending your questions or comments to drtoddshow@gmail.com.

Tune in and listen in as Dr. Todd brings Christian-based clarity to a confusing culture.