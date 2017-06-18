Listen to Joy 620 WRJZ every Thursday at 4 PM for I Have A Question with Dr. Todd Hardin. Dr. Todd serves as the Executive Director of Grace Biblical Counseling. Your questions or comments are welcome by calling Dr. Todd live during the show to 865-342-5620. You can always email Dr. Todd by sending your questions or comments to drtoddshow@gmail.com.
Tune in and listen in as Dr. Todd brings Christian-based clarity to a confusing culture.
Shoreline Church
Pastor Jason Hayes
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call John Adams at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!