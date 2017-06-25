Ever feel like you’re in a rut? Whether you need inspiration or a challenge, Priscilla Shirer Live will snap you out of routine faith. Priscilla’s ministry to women across the country and around the world is focused on the expository teaching of the Word of God. Her desire is to see women come to a full understanding of who they are in Christ by hearing the uncompromising truth of Scripture.

Join Joy620 WRJZ in welcoming Priscilla Shirer LIVE to Knoxville. For tickets information, click here and be listening to Joy620 for your opportunity to win tickets to the event.