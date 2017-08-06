14th Annual Chick-fil-A Knoxville & Mission of Hope Golf Classic

  

Joy620 is happy to be a major sponsor of  the 14th Annual Chick-fil-A & Mission of Hope Golf Classic on Friday, August 11th at Willow Creek. All proceeds help support Mission of Hope's Back to School Program that provide greatly needed new backpacks, school and hygiene supplies for children in 27 schools and several ministries in rural Appalachian mountain communities of Tennessee and Kentucky.  For more information, click here

August 6, 2017

New Covenant Baptist Church
Pastor Frederick Brabson

 

Fox Toyota in Clinton

  • Psalm 119:114
    “You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.”




