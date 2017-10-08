Carson-Newman College Tour

The Bob Bell Show - LIVE from Carson-Newman!

Bob Bell will be visiting Carson-Newman College on Thursday, October 19th, during their Homecoming Week, as part of our College Tour series.  He will be broadcasting LIVE from 6-8am as he visits the campus and interviews C-N staff and students.  Thank you to our remote sponsors - Window World of Knoxville and David's Abbey Carpet!  It's going to be lots of fun, tune in!  

 

Share
 

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4 pm
October 8, 2017

West Park Baptist Church
Pastor Sam Polson

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Carson-Newman Football

YOUR HOME FOR CARSON-NEWMAN EAGLES FOOTBALL!

NEXT GAME
Saturday, October 7th at 6:00pm
@ Limestone

View Full Schedule

Verse of the Day

  • Proverbs 27:1
    “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.”




driveat5tilea

Ministry of the Month

Knoxville Weather
82°
few clouds
humidity: 39%
H 82 • L 57
78°
Thu
79°
Fri
81°
Sat
79°
Sun
82°
Mon