Experience the unforgettable true story of forgiveness, friendship and family in SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME, based on the New York Times bestselling book. Starring Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger and Jon Voight, don't miss SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME, in theaters this Friday.
To win tickets to the movie, be listening to The Bob Bell Show!
Corryton Church
Pastor Rocky Ramsey
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!
NEXT GAME
Saturday, October 21 @3pm
vs. North Greenville