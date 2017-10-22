Win passes to the movie!

 

Experience the unforgettable true story of forgiveness, friendship and family in SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME, based on the New York Times bestselling book. Starring Greg Kinnear and Renee Zellweger and Jon Voight, don't miss SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME, in theaters this Friday. 

 

To win tickets to the movie, be listening to The Bob Bell Show!

Share
 

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4 pm
October 22, 2017

Corryton Church
Pastor Rocky Ramsey

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Carson-Newman Football

YOUR HOME FOR CARSON-NEWMAN EAGLES FOOTBALL!

NEXT GAME
Saturday, October 21 @3pm
vs. North Greenville

View Full Schedule

Verse of the Day

  • Psalm 27:14
    “Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.”




driveat5tilea

Ministry of the Month

Knoxville Weather
69°
scattered clouds
humidity: 43%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 69 • L 44
67°
Thu
70°
Fri
71°
Sat
70°
Sun
69°
Mon