The Protestant Reformation was the catalyst for the Bible being translated into other languages. In this special, Museum of the Bible narrates the story of a relatively unknown monk who wrote 95 Theses in response to the selling of indulgences by the church. It’s an act that changed the course of history and Christian theology, and set the stage for Martin Luther and the Reformation!

Join us for this special broadcast on
Saturday, October 28th at 11:30am & 7:30pm
and Sunday, October 29th at 12pm.

Share
 

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4 pm
October 22, 2017

Corryton Church
Pastor Rocky Ramsey

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Carson-Newman Football

YOUR HOME FOR CARSON-NEWMAN EAGLES FOOTBALL!

NEXT GAME
Saturday, October 21 @3pm
vs. North Greenville

View Full Schedule

Verse of the Day

  • Psalm 27:14
    “Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.”




driveat5tilea

Ministry of the Month

Knoxville Weather
69°
scattered clouds
humidity: 43%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 69 • L 44
67°
Thu
70°
Fri
71°
Sat
70°
Sun
69°
Mon