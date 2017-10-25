Bob Bell Blog – October 25, 2017

We are officially coming down the home stretch… of 2017. I have some questions for me. Did I learn anything new this year? Did I try anything new this year? When 2017 was just a baby year on January 1, what were my goals? Did I make those goals? Will the Bell house be able to say, that we have done God’s work this year?

I know, I know! Tough questions, huh? But hey! That’s what makes life fun. Meg and I have had the opportunity to be respite care parents for foster families who need a break now and then. What we initially entered as a ministry to help these foster parents has turned out to be a ministry to rejuvenate the Bell house. Let me explain. The Bell house was once filled with Bell Kids, along with the noise, laughter, tears, and everything else that goes along with children. Now that the kids are all educated, married, and in their own houses (praise God – Hallelujah!) We were wondering what to do with all this empty space. That’s when Mrs. Bell, came up with the idea of respite care from one of our church ministries and guidance from the Smokey Mountain children’s home. I must admit, that idea frightened me at first. But I must tell you, that so far this has been one of the most rewarding years of my life. I’ve cried with some of these kids as I have learned their stories but I’ve also I’ve learned the Whip and Nae Nae. We also experienced the fun of watching small girls sing every word from the music of Frozen, 15,000 times. This year, Meg and I learned, that we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, to these children and their foster parents, inside the walls of our own home.

So, the answer to the above is YES. By God’s grace, we could do that, which we have never done before. And once again, the Bell house is filled with noise, laughter and tears and all the other things that come along with children. Let’s decide today to finish 2017 – strong! Let’s get out of our comfort zone, and attempt new things that God can only get credit.

Bob (Whip and Nae Nae) Bell