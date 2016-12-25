As of this writing we can safely say confusion has gained a foot hold in the United States of America. Questions abound throughout this nation, many questions are even asked based on a false premise. Guess what? False premises cause even more confusion.

Questions about police officers handling of traffic stops and community relations have been highlighted by two horrible incidents recently. These incidents occurred in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and in St Paul, Minnesota. Within hours of these reports hitting social media, conclusions were already reached as to the guilt or innocence of these police officers. Allow me to be clear if these officers acted against policy and law they should be prosecuted to the full extent of that law. But if these officers acted within the policy of their department and within law, what then?

Within the same week, five police officers were murdered in cold blood by a calculating sniper. Many of the officers who were killed and their comrades on the Dallas police force were in the process of trying to protect the very protesters who voiced strong opinions against them just moments earlier. Some of the protesters even commented later how moved they were by the fact that these police officers were assisting them out of harms way.

Are you confused yet?

Satan Is The author of confusion. He is the ultimate author of chaos. Today, our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities of the air. When is the last time you prayed for your police officers? When is the last time you asked for peace in the city? When is the last time you prayed for dads to step up in every neighborhood? When is the last time you earnestly cried out to The Holy God for unity in the Church?

Remember, 2 Corinthians 10:4-5...and let's get on with the pulling down of strongholds.

Go up to an officer today and ask them if you could pray for them. Look for real life ways to connect with young men who may be at risk in their neighborhood. Hashtags and protest signs are well and good, but they won't change things unless we do what God has already called for!

Do Jesus to someone today!

Bob