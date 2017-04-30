Bob Bell Show LIVE on LOCATION


Be listening on Friday, 6-8am, for a special edition of the Bob Bell Show. Bob and Jenny will be broadcasting LIVE from the Knoxville Expo center for the annual Emerald Youth Foundation breakfast – as they celebrate 25 years of ministry in Knoxville.  Special thanks to our remote sponsors Dayton’s Pest Control & Fox Toyota.

Share
 
driveat5tilea

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4pm
April 30, 2017

Hope Community Church
Pastor Adam Holland

 

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Verse of the Day

  • Job 19:25
    “I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth.”




Ministry of the Month

Knoxville Weather
73°
clear sky
humidity: 73%
wind: 8mph SSW
H 73 • L 72
84°
Sat
83°
Sun
70°
Mon
63°
Tue
69°
Wed