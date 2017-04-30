Be listening on Friday, 6-8am, for a special edition of the Bob Bell Show. Bob and Jenny will be broadcasting LIVE from the Knoxville Expo center for the annual Emerald Youth Foundation breakfast – as they celebrate 25 years of ministry in Knoxville. Special thanks to our remote sponsors Dayton’s Pest Control & Fox Toyota.
Hope Community Church
Pastor Adam Holland
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!