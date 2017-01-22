Share The Love

Click Here to share with us your Love Story in 62 words or less!  You will be entered to win the Joy 620 Share the Love prize pack that includes dinner for 2 at Aubrey’s Restaurant, a bouquet by Petree’s Flowers, and 2 tickets to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. 

FacebookTwitterEmailPrintShare
 
driveat5tilea

Today’s Word

Sunday 3-4pm
January 22, 2017

Mount Harmony Baptist Church
Pastor Bruce Martin

 

Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton

To inquire about airing your church service on Joy 620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.

This is no cost to your church to get on the air.  Call today for availability!

Wall of Prayer

prayer2Our Wall of Prayer is on weekdays from 6:30AM - 6:45AM with prayer requests and praises left at our 24-hour prayer line. Call our prayer line and let us pray for you. Call 865-322-9759, or submit your request here.

Ministry of the Month

Knoxville Weather
60°
light rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 3mph W
H 63 • L 60
55°
Wed
57°
Thu
55°
Fri
50°
Sat
57°
Sun

Verse of the Day

  • Philippians 2:14-16
    “Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, “children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation.” Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of life. And then I will be able to boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.”
Bobs-tile