We are giving away registration for one couple to the Rock your Marriage Retreat to be held January 27-29th at The Park Vista in Gatlinburg. Tell us why you want to Rock Your Marriage by sending us an email to joy620@wrjz.com. We will announce the winning couple on Friday, January 6th during the Bob Bell Show.
First Presbyterian Church
Pastor William Pender
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy 620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!
Our Wall of Prayer is on weekdays from 6:30AM - 6:45AM with prayer requests and praises left at our 24-hour prayer line. Call our prayer line and let us pray for you. Call 865-322-9759, or submit your request here.