Joy 620 WRJZ’s Ministry of the Month for February is Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.
Truth For Life can be heard weekdays at 12:30pm, and also at 11:00pm. To receive a free download of the e-book “Name Above All Names” by Alistair Begg, click here.
Corryton Church
Pastor Rocky Ramsey
Sponsored By
Fox Toyota in Clinton
To inquire about airing your church service on Joy620 Today's Word, please call Becky Mills at 865-525-0620.
This is no cost to your church to get on the air. Call today for availability!
Our Wall of Prayer is on weekdays from 6:30AM - 6:45AM with prayer requests and praises left at our 24-hour prayer line. Call our prayer line and let us pray for you. Call 865-322-9759, or submit your request here.